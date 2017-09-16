Hundreds run in charity race marred last year by bombing
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. — Hundreds of runners are taking part in a Marine Corps charity race on the New Jersey shore, one year after pipe bomb detonated at the site of the race, forcing its cancellation.
Security has been beefed up for this year's Semper Five race, which saw a sharp increase in registrants. That spurred organizers to move it from Seaside Park to
No one was injured in the blast that occurred just before the start of last year's race.
Authorities say the bomb was planted by Ahmad Khan Rahimi. He's also allegedly responsible for another bomb that exploded several hours later in a New York City
