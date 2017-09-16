Iceland PM's resigns, new election expected on Nov.4

COPENHAGEN — Iceland's president has accepted the resignation of the volcanic island's prime minister, who says a new election mostly likely will be held on Nov. 4.

Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson lost his nine-month-old, centre -right coalition after one party quit over an attempt by the prime minister's father to help clear the name of a convicted pedophile.

President Gudni Th. Johannesson met Saturday with Benediktsson and was meeting with other party leaders later in the day.

A small centrist party, Bright Future, quit the ruling coalition Friday after it emerged that Benediktsson's father had written a letter urging a pardon for Hjalti Sigurjon Hauksson, who was convicted in 2004 of raping his stepdaughter almost every day for 12 years.