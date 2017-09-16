Iraq PM: half of IS families detained near Mosul are Turkish

BAGHDAD — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says Turkish nationals make up half of the 1,333 women and children being held in a camp near Mosul for suspected links to the Islamic State group.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press Saturday, al-Abadi says many of those detained are not guilty of any crime and his government is "in full communication" with their home countries to "find a way to hand them over."

So far, al-Abadi said, Iraq has only repatriated fewer than 100 people.