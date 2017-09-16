NATO concerned about Russia's transparency on military games
A
A
Share via Email
TIRANA, Albania — A senior NATO official says there's reason to be concerned about the large-scale Zapad 2017 military
Gen. Petr Pavel, head of NATO's Military Committee, on Saturday told the Associated Press that NATO is increasing efforts to re-establish the military-to-military communications with Russia to avoid any "unintended consequences of potential incidents during the exercise."
The
The Zapad war games run until Sept. 20 and involve 5,500 Russian and 7,200 Belarusian troops.