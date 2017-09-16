Philadelphia commuter train derails; no injuries reported
PHILADELPHIA — Police say no injuries have been reported from that they are calling a "minor" derailment of a commuter train in Philadelphia.
Officials said about 30 people were aboard the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train when it derailed on the Market-Frankford elevated line just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said the train was approaching the Spring Garden station near the Delaware River at what he called "very low" speed when there was some kind of equipment problem. One of the cars partially came off the rails.
He said he had been told that no serious injuries had been reported. Police called it a "minor train derailment" and said there were no injuries and no damage to the train.
