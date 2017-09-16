Police: Purse stolen from parent following school shooting

ROCKFORD, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a thief who made off with the purse of a parent who rushed to check on her child following the school shooting this week in Washington state.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the thief has racked up more than $36,000 in fraudulent charges.

Authorities say the purse was stolen Wednesday morning as parents converged on Freeman High School in Rockford, where a gunman had opened fire, killing one student and injuring three others.