Police: Purse stolen from parent following school shooting
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a thief who made off with the purse of a parent who rushed to check on her child following the school shooting this week in Washington state.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the thief has racked up more than $36,000 in fraudulent charges.
Authorities say the purse was stolen Wednesday morning as parents converged on Freeman High School in Rockford, where a gunman had opened fire, killing one student and injuring three others.
Fifteen-year-old Caleb Sharpe has been arrested in the shooting, but has yet to make an appearance in juvenile court.
