Police rescue 14 Pakistani migrants detained by compatriots

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police in this city in northern Greece say they freed 14 Pakistani migrants held captive by 5 compatriots of theirs who demanded money for their release.

The 14, all men, had crossed into Greece over its land border with Turkey on Tuesday. They had paid 1,500 euros ($1,790) each for the trip but were nonetheless taken to an isolated house outside Thessaloniki and held, with their captors demanding another 450 euros ($537) from each to release them.

One of the captives managed to escape Friday and told police their captors threatened them, and occasionally beat them, with iron bars.