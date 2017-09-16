Porsche plows into spectators at Idaho car show; 8 hurt
BOISE, Idaho — Authorities say a sports car driver plowed into a crowd of spectators at a Boise, Idaho, car show, injuring eight.
Police say the driver of the
Police say ambulances took six people to hospitals and two others were taken by private vehicles. Police didn't provide any names or conditions.
Images following the crash show a Porsche convertible with damage on the left front bumper and a smashed windshield stopped on a sidewalk.
Police say the driver is