Protesters gather at anniversary of Greek rapper's murder
ATHENS, Greece — About 3,000 leftist activists and migrants marched through central Athens Saturday to
The protesters gathered at Athens' Syntagma Square and marched on to the U.S. Embassy on their way to the main offices of extreme-right, anti-immigrant party Golden Dawn, demanding that the offices shut down and party members jailed.
Police wouldn't let the march reach the Golden Dawn headquarters and had some firebombs thrown at them. Police responded with tear gas. The marchers have mostly dispersed, but a small group threw more fire bombs outside police headquarters. Three have been detained.