Protesters gather at anniversary of Greek rapper's murder

Protesters throw petrol bombs at policemen during an anti-fascist rally, commemorating the killing of Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas, in Athens, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. A large crowd of activists and migrants marched through central Athens Saturday to honor the memory of activist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, murdered by a neo-Nazi sympathizer four-years ago, and Heather Heyer, the activist killed by a car that rammed into a group of people in Charlottesville, USA, last month. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS, Greece — About 3,000 leftist activists and migrants marched through central Athens Saturday to honour the memory of activist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, murdered by a neo-Nazi sympathizer four years ago, and Heather Heyer, the activist killed by a car at Charlottesville, Va. last month.

The protesters gathered at Athens' Syntagma Square and marched on to the U.S. Embassy on their way to the main offices of extreme-right, anti-immigrant party Golden Dawn, demanding that the offices shut down and party members jailed.

Police wouldn't let the march reach the Golden Dawn headquarters and had some firebombs thrown at them. Police responded with tear gas. The marchers have mostly dispersed, but a small group threw more fire bombs outside police headquarters. Three have been detained.

