Protesters gather at anniversary of Greek rapper's murder

ATHENS, Greece — About 3,000 leftist activists and migrants marched through central Athens Saturday to honour the memory of activist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, murdered by a neo-Nazi sympathizer four years ago, and Heather Heyer, the activist killed by a car at Charlottesville, Va. last month.

The protesters gathered at Athens' Syntagma Square and marched on to the U.S. Embassy on their way to the main offices of extreme-right, anti-immigrant party Golden Dawn, demanding that the offices shut down and party members jailed.