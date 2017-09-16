Saratoga Battlefield hosting events for 240th anniversary

STILLWATER, N.Y. — The 240th anniversary of the Battles of Saratoga is being commemorated this weekend at Saratoga National Historical Park.

The park in the town of Stillwater is hosting free activities Saturday and Sunday to mark the battles fought in September and October 1777 during the American Revolution.

Re-enactors portraying soldiers and camp followers will demonstrate military campaign life during the late 18th century.

A tour guided by a park historian will be offered Saturday at the battlefield's Freeman Farm. On Sunday afternoon a public wreath-laying ceremony by Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at one of the park's tour road stops.