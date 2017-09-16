Security guard shoots gunman who wounded 2 outside bar

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a security guard shot and killed a gunman who wounded two people outside a northern Philadelphia bar.

Police say the guard saw the 30-year-old man shooting two people outside the J/F Hookah lounge in the Germantown section of the city shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

The guard shot the man multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday. His name wasn't immediately released. A weapon believed to have been his was recovered.