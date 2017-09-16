Syria's Deir el-Zour coming back to life after 3-year siege
DEIR EL-ZOUR, Syria — Syria's Deir el-Zour is rising from the ashes after a grueling three-year siege by the Islamic State group.
That's the case even though rounds of machine-gun fire are still heard on the outskirts as Syrian government troops push out remaining IS fighters.
The liberation of Deir el-Zour on Sept. 5 brought relief to the tens of thousands of civilians trapped in the four government-controlled
The Syrian government estimates about 70,000 people have survived on erratic air drops of food and supplies during the siege.
A market has sprung up in the city