News / World

Texas DPS: Trooper rude in dealing with Sandra Bland

FILE - In this July 21, 2015 file photo, Jeanette Williams places a bouquet of roses at a memorial for Sandra Bland near Prairie View A&M University, in Prairie View, Texas. A state investigation of a white state trooper's actions in the arrest of Bland, a black motorist who later died in custody, found that the trooper, Brian Encinia, was rude toward Bland and failed to follow standard procedures in his handling of the woman. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

FILE - In this July 21, 2015 file photo, Jeanette Williams places a bouquet of roses at a memorial for Sandra Bland near Prairie View A&M University, in Prairie View, Texas. A state investigation of a white state trooper's actions in the arrest of Bland, a black motorist who later died in custody, found that the trooper, Brian Encinia, was rude toward Bland and failed to follow standard procedures in his handling of the woman. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

AUSTIN, Texas — A state investigation of a white state trooper's actions in the arrest of Sandra Bland, a black motorist who later died in custody, found that the trooper was rude toward Bland and failed to follow standard procedures in his handling of the woman.

KXAN-TV of Austin obtained a "use of force" report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. It showed Trooper Brian Encinia also provided no answers to several questions the DPS interviewer posed about his actions — including why Encinia didn't tell Bland why she was being arrested.

Encinia, who arrested the 28-year-old Chicago area woman after a minor traffic infraction escalated into an angry struggle in 2015, was charged with perjury after Bland was found dead in a Waller County Jail cell three days after her arrest. A judge later dismissed that charge.

___

Information from: KXAN-TV, http://www.kxan.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular