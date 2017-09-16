Tropical storm warning for Los Cabos due to Hurricane Norma
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — A tropical storm warning was in effect Saturday for the resort-studded southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula due to Hurricane Norma, which is forecast to pass nearby in the coming days.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was essentially stationary in the morning but was expected to resume motion toward the north and approach waters west of the peninsula late Sunday or early Monday.
Norma had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), just above the minimum threshold for a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was 260 miles (420
The peninsular region that's home to the twin resort cities of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo was hit about two weeks ago by Tropical Storm Lidia, which flooded streets and homes and killed at least four people.
In the Atlantic, Hurricane Jose was far from land but generating powerful swells that the
The
The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). It was located about 550 miles (885