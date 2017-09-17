2 killed by car after van speeds into San Diego from Mexico

SAN DIEGO — U.S. officials say two people were hit by a car and killed as they sprinted from a van that sped across the border crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, into San Diego County.

U.S. Border Patrol agent Tekae Michael tells KNSD-TV (http://bit.ly/2f4eCMX ) the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Michael says the van with nine people inside sped through the port of entry and continued on Interstate 5 on the U.S. side before stopping a short distance from the border.

All of the van's occupants then ran. Michael says an oncoming car fatally struck two of them. The seven others were taken into custody.