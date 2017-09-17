4 students attacked with acid in France from Boston College

BOSTON — The four female U.S. tourists who authorities say were attacked with acid at a train station in France have been all identified as Boston College students.

The university said in a statement the students were treated for burns at a hospital in Marseille, France, after they were attacked by a 41-year-old woman Sunday morning. Officials say the students have been released and appear to be "fine." The suspect has been arrested.

The students were identified as Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman, Michelle Krug and Kelsey Korsten, all juniors.