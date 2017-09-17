Airline company postpones Guam-Japan flights until next year

HAGATNA, Guam — A Hong Kong-based airline company has announced it will not be starting flights between Guam and Japan until next summer in response to the tension between the United States and North Korea.

Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xqBUab ) HK Express had planned to start flights from Nagoya, Japan to Guam at the end of October. In its Sept. 15 announcement, HK Express says it is alerting customers who had already purchased tickets for the flights through emails and texts. Customers will be able to get refunds. Destination changes and free transfers to United Airlines flights are available to customers outside of Guam.