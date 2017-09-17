Colorado family of 4 ID'd as victims of fatal plane crash

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado family of four has been identified as the victims of a fatal small airplane crash.

Relatives on Sunday said in a statement that 47-year-old Jeff Makepeace, his 45-year-old wife, Jennifer, and their twin 10-year-old children, Addison and Benjamin, died in the crash late Friday.

The family from the city of Fort Collins was flying from a Fort Collins-area airport to Moab, Utah, when their single-engine plane crashed about in mountainous terrain near Glenwood Springs, Colorado about 170 miles (275 kilometres ) west of Denver.

Federal authorities are investigating the cause of the crash of the Cirrus SR22. It's a single-engine plane that can seat up to five passengers.