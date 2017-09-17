Foundation asks public for ideas about museum in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Newport Restoration Foundation is asking the public for ideas for one of its house museums.

The Whitehorne House Museum has been closed this year as foundation staff work on new ways to present the house and its collection of 18th century furniture and other crafts.

Before it reopens, the foundation is asking for feedback at two free open house events on Sept. 18 and 30.

The late heiress and preservationist Doris Duke assembled the collection and opened the museum in 1974. The foundation says it has been largely unchanged since then, and they want to consider ways to modernize the way the collection is presented.