Giant Abraham Lincoln sculpture set for display in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — A museum in Peoria is preparing to install a 31-foot-tall, 19-ton painted bronze sculpture of Abraham Lincoln standing with a modern-day man holding the Gettysburg Address.

The Peoria Journal Star reports the sculpture, named "Return Visit," has been on display in Chicago for the past year next to Tribune Tower. Peoria Riverfront Museum officials secured its next stop just as the state's bicentennial celebrations begin.

The installation is expected Tuesday, after the sculpture is transported down on specially outfitted, extra-long flatbed trucks.

Museum officials have been working to line up local groups and volunteer services to transport the sculpture, build the 6-foot-deep concrete base for the piece and operate a crane to hoist it into place.

