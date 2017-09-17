Heading to NY, Iran's president 'invites' the US to dinner

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's president says he is "inviting" the U.S. to dinner as he heads to New York for the U.N General Assembly.

President Hassan Rouhani used an analogy of a dinner party on Sunday to describe how countries are benefiting from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rouhani described the Americans as "sitting in another room" at the party.

Rouhani said: "They can adopt a new path and come to the room where the dinner table is. That's alright in our opinion. If they change their bad temper they can enjoy the dinner table."