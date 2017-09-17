'It' stomps 'Mother' with $60M in its second week
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Stephen King adaption "It" continues to scare up record ticket sales, taking in an estimated $60 million in its second week and leaving a paltry $7.5 million for Darren Aronofsky's audacious genre-bending psychological thriller "mother!"
New Line and Warner Bros.' "It" remained easily the top draw in North American
With $218.7 million to date, "It" is now the highest grossing September release ever, and a much-needed hit to follow a summer box office that slumped to a historically bad August. "It," starring Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise, also added $60.3 million internationally.
Paramount Pictures' "mother!" has horror elements, too, so it was risky to schedule it right behind "It." But Aronofsky's film is a more art-house proposition, made for about $30 million. For star Jennifer Lawrence, it's the worst wide-release opening of her career.
Reviews were generally good (68
"Admittedly, there are audiences who aren't responding as
Aronofsky, the filmmaker of "Black Swan" and "The Wrestler," previously helmed the Paramount 2014 release "Noah." The Bible epic sailed through controversy to make $362.6 million worldwide.
More than most of its rivals, Paramount has backed a number of daring films from acclaimed filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese's little-seen "Silence" and upcoming films from Alexander Payne ("Downsizing") and George Clooney ("Suburbicon") — both of which also debuted in Venice.
Whether that will continue after disappointing box-office results remains to be seen. In April, former Fox chief Jim Gianopulos took over as chairman and chief executive at Paramount after the departure of Brad Grey. Motion Picture Group President Marc Evans is also stepping down.
The counterterrorism thriller "American Assassin," from Lionsgate and CBS Films, edged out "mother!" for second place with $14.8 million. That was a solid result for the film starring Dylan O'Brien and Michael Keaton.
In limited release, the Mike White-directed comedy "Brad's Status," starring Ben Stiller, opened in four
One of the summer's box office weakly performing sequels also found a modicum of redemption. Two months after its North American release, Fox's "War for the Planet of the Apes" opened in China with $62.3 million. That marks not only the studio's best debut in China but also sends Matt Reeves' "Planet of the Apes" sequel toward a more gorilla-sized global haul of $432 million.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian
1. "It," $60 million ($60.3 million international).
2. "American Assassin," $14.8 million ($6.2 million international).
3. "mother!" $7.5 million ($6 million international).
4. "Home Again," $5.3 million.
5. "The Hitman's Bodyguard," $3.6 million ($4.1 million international).
6. "Annabelle: Creation," $2.6 million ($4.1. million international).
7. "Wind River," $2.5 million ($1 million international).
8. "Leap!" $2.1 million.
9. "Spider-Man: Homecoming," $1.9 million ($15.1 million international).
10. "Dunkirk," $1.3 million ($5.7 million international).
___
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at international
1. "War for the Planet of the Apes," $63.2 million.
2. "It," $60.3 million.
3. "Spider-Man: Homecoming," $15.1 million.
4. "American Made," $12 million.
5. "American Assassin," $6.2 million.
6. "Sword Art Online the Movie," $6.1 million.
7. "Cars 3," $6 million.
8. "mother!" $6 million.
9. "Dunkirk," $5.7 million.
10. "Baby Driver," $5.1 million.
___
Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP