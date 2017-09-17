John Kerry to lead climate change conference at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Former Secretary of State John Kerry is leading a conference on climate change this week at Yale University.

The two-day conference that begins Monday on the Ivy League campus will feature speakers including General Electric Chairman Jeffrey Immelt, World Bank President Jim Kim and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The conference is hosted by the Kerry Initiative, a program launched earlier this year by the former top U.S. diplomat to address global challenges through teaching, research and international dialogue.