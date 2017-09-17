Philippines: Troops rescue Catholic priest amid battle

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials say government forces have rescued a Roman Catholic priest and another civilian who were among dozens of people abducted in May when hundreds of militants aligned with the Islamic State group laid siege on southern Marawi city.

Presidential adviser Jesus Dureza and two senior security officials say troops retrieved the two late Saturday after a battle to recapture a key mosque and another Islamic building used as a command centre by the gunmen in Marawi.

The two security officials spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because they were not authorized to publicly disclose details about the ongoing assaults.