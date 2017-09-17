Police: Vehicle hits Confederate memorial, apparent accident

OXFORD, Miss. — Police at the University of Mississippi say a vehicle hit and damaged a Confederate memorial, apparently by accident.

University police tweeted that the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital after the crash Saturday night, and it was being investigated as possibly drunken driving.

One tweet stated, "No indication it was a deliberate act."

Another said prosecutors and the FBI would be consulted about whether to file additional charges.

A group that raises money for the university's journalism school says a recently installed plaque giving context for the statue was gone from its base.

Calls to university police were forwarded to the desk of Chief Tim Potts, who was not there.