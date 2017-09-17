Scientists ask public to help track Hawaii green sea turtles

HONOLULU — Scientists are asking the public for help tracking green sea turtles as they return to main Hawaiian islands after their nesting season.

Officials say the sightings will help them identify where the marine mammals hang out and forage.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration workers have tagged 500 green sea turtles.

People can identify the turtles known to frequent Big Island, Maui and Kauai because numbers have been written on their shells.

Sea Turtle Recovery Coordinator Irene Kelly says the information will help officials better protect important sea turtle habitats.