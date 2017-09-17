The Latest: Angelina Jolie condemns Myanmar violence

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh — The Latest on the violence in Myanmar and the exodus of Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has condemned the violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and called on the country's government and its leader, Nobel Peace Prize recipient Aung San Suu Kyi, to no longer remain silent.

Jolie on Sunday told weekly Welt am Sonntag: "It's absolutely clear that the violence by the army needs to stop and that the return of the refugees has to be permitted — and that the Rohingya should be given civil rights."

Jolie added: "We all wish that Aung San Suu Kyi will in this situation be the voice of human rights."

Suu Kyi has been harshly criticized for not condemning the violence.