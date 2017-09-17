The Latest: Chelsea Manning says she 'did the best I could'

NANTUCKET, Mass. — The Latest on Chelsea Manning addressing a conference in Nantucket, Massachusetts (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Chelsea Manning has told a Massachusetts crowd watching her speak at a conference aimed at "creative thinkers" that she's not a traitor as her critics have claimed.

Manning is addressing the annual conference for The Nantucket Project in Nantucket on Sunday. This is Manning's second public appearance since being released from a military prison in May.

Manning told the crowd she did the best she could in her circumstances when asked whether she's a traitor.

The 29-year-old Manning is a transgender woman who was known as Bradley Manning when she was convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of classified documents. She was released from a military prison in May after serving seven years.

She said she can't defend herself publicly because the evidence in her case is still classified.

___

2:45 p.m.

Chelsea Manning is addressing a conference in Nantucket, her second public appearance since being released from a military prison in May.

Manning is attending the annual conference for The Nantucket Project on Sunday in Massachusetts. The Nantucket Project is a venture founded to bring together creative thinkers.

Project co-founder Tom Scott said they invited Manning for "clarity of understanding."

The 29-year-old Manning is a transgender woman who was known as Bradley Manning when she was convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of classified documents. She was released from a military prison in May after serving seven years.