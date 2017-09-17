The Latest: France: Unclear if acid attack has terror link

PARIS — The Latest on the acid attack on U.S. tourists in the French city of Marseille (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

The spokeswoman for the Marseille prosecutor's office says the suspect who attacked four American women with acid in the Marseille train station did not yell any out any terror-linked threats.

The spokeswoman says there were no immediate indications that the attack was terror-related but adds that officials can't be 100 per cent sure about ruling out terror links at such an early stage of the investigation.

She says French officials have arrested a suspect in Sunday's acid attack, a 41-year-old woman, and the four victims have been taken to the hospital. There was no immediate information on where the American tourists were from.

The spokeswoman spoke on condition of anonymity, per the French judicial system, in a phone call to The Associated Press.

___

3:45 p.m.

The Marseille prosecutor's office says four young female U.S. tourists have been attacked with acid in Marseille's main train station by a woman who has been arrested.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor office told The Associated Press that two of the tourists have been injured in the face in the attack Sunday in the Saint Charles train station and one of them has a possible eye injury. She says all four of the tourists, who are in their 20s, have been hospitalized, two of them for shock.

She did not have any more details and spoke on condition of anonymity, per the French judicial system.

There was no immediate information on where the U.S. tourists were from.