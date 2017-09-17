UK police, hospital offer help to mother of abandoned baby

LONDON — British police and hospital staff are trying to locate the mother of a newborn baby who was abandoned in an east London park.

Police say they are worried about the mother's welfare after finding a newborn baby boy carefully wrapped in a white blanket.

Police were called Sunday morning after the baby was found. They took the infant to a hospital where he is receiving care. Detective Jim Foley made a direct appeal to the mother, asking her to contact police, a hospital or her doctor.

He says "it's really important that we know you are safe."