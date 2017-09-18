3rd Texas man admits hate-crime assaults on a gay men
PLANO, Texas — A third Texas man has pleaded guilty to hate-crime assaults on men because the victims were gay.
Chancler Encalade pleaded guilty Monday in Plano to assaulting men because they were gay. Previously, Nigel Garrett and Cameron Ajiduah (ah-JEED'-wah) entered similar pleas to crimes under the federal hate-crimes statute.
Encalade, Garrett and Agiduah have admitted that they and Anthony Shelton used a dating
The men could be sentenced to up to life in prison and fined up to $250,000. No sentencing date has been set. Shelton still awaits trial.