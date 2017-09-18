5 die when pickup truck crashes into Oklahoma creek

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says five people in a pickup truck were killed when they crashed into a creek in northeastern Oklahoma.

An OHP report says 18-year-old Donovan Caldwell of Muskogee; 18-year-old Jessica Swartwout of McAlester; 19-year-old Drake Wells of Thackerville; 18-year-old Rhianna Seely of Salina; and 18-year-old Lily Murphy of Gentry, Arkansas, all died at the scene of the crash near Tahlequah.

Tahlequah is about 70 miles (110 kilometres ) east of Tulsa,

Caldwell was driving the pickup shortly before 10:45 p.m. Sunday when it went off the road and struck a guardrail. The truck veered across the road, slammed through a guardrail and plummeted about 35 feet (11 metres ) into the creek, landing on its top.