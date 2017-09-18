Austria: Girl stabbed to death, police say by her brother
VIENNA — Police in Austria say a 14-year-old girl from Afghanistan has been stabbed to death and that her 18-year-old brother has confessed to the slaying.
Petra Mandl of Vienna's Youth and Family Offices says the girl had been living in a city-run crisis
Mandl tells the Austria Press Agency that the victim's brother allegedly followed her as she made her way to school on Monday, trapping her in a courtyard and stabbed her repeatedly.
Neither of the siblings is being identified in keeping with Austrian confidentiality laws.