Banks lead US stocks modestly higher in afternoon trading
Banks and other financial companies led U.S. stocks modestly higher in late-afternoon trading Monday, on course to add slightly to the market's gains from last week. Industrials stocks also rose, while retailers and other consumer-focused companies lagged the most.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1
ON THE RADAR: Investors were looking ahead to the latest two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which was set to begin Tuesday. Traders will be listening for indications on the timing for the next rate hike and when the Fed might start shrinking its multitrillion-dollar stockpile of bonds. Forecasters expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged and stick to plans to raise rates in December.
THE QUOTE: "This is really a day which is characterized by rates moving and equities being influenced by interest rates," said Bill Northey, senior
BANK ON THIS: Investors sent shares in banks and other financial companies higher. Citigroup added $1.65, or 2.4
INDUSTRIALS RALLY: Several industrial companies were also among the big gainers. Caterpillar climbed $2.31, or 1.9
STRONG
DONE DEAL: Silver Spring Networks surged 24
TOY TROUBLE: Mattel and Hasbro slumped following published reports saying that Toys R Us may file for bankruptcy protection before this holiday season. Mattel slid $1, or 6.3
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.22
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 2 cents to settle at $49.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 14 cents to $55.48 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline rose 1 cent to $1.67 a gallon. Heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.78 a gallon. Natural gas jumped 12 cents, or 4
METALS: Gold fell $14.40, or 1.1
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.43 yen from 110.88 yen on Friday. The euro strengthened to $1.1957 from $1.1938.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Global stock markets closed mostly higher. In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.3