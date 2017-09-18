California dad charged with murder in deaths of his children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Prosecutors have charged a father with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his children, saying a belt was used in two of the killings.

Prosecutors filed the charges Monday against 32-year-old Robert William Hodges in the deaths of 11-year-old Kelvin Hodges, 9-year-old Julie Hodges and Lucas Hodges, nearly eight months.

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said the two older children were killed with a belt but would not say how it was used or give other details, including a motive.

Prosecutors also charged Hodges with the attempted murder of his wife.

Officials have not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty if Robert Hodges is convicted.