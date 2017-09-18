Catholic university, police probing slur on student's door

WAYNE, Pa. — A Catholic university in eastern Pennsylvania and local police are investigating a racial slur written on the dormitory door of a black student.

Sennia Vann says she returned to her dorm at Cabrini University on Saturday night and found the slur written in marker following the words "Go away."

The liberal arts school in Radnor Township, a Philadelphia suburb, says it takes student safety seriously and doesn't tolerate hate speech or racist language.

Township police say they're investigating and trying to determine if the incident involves ethnic intimidation. Detectives were expected to follow up on Monday.