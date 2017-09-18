Deployment of NY Guardsmen, troopers to Caribbean on hold

ALBANY, N.Y. — The deployment of more than 100 members of the New York Army Guard and state police to the U.S. Virgin Islands to help with hurricane recovery efforts is on hold because of another storm approaching the region.

National Guard officials say Monday that the departure of 100 Guardsmen and 30 troopers has been delayed because of Hurricane Maria, which has strengthened into a Category 2 storm as it pushes toward the eastern Caribbean.

The New York contingent was set to depart from Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station aboard a military aircraft for St. Thomas, one of several Caribbean islands devastated by Hurricane Irma.