Egypt acquits Irish-Egyptian after 4 years in detention
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — A lawyer says an Egyptian criminal court has acquitted an Irish-Egyptian who has been detained for four years on a slew of charges, including murder, arson and illegal possession of weapons.
Halawa is the son of a senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group that swept to power in elections after the 2011 uprising but is now branded a terrorist organization.
Halawa was arrested along with his three sisters in August 2013, days after security forces violently broke up a sit-in by supporters of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, who had been overthrown by the military the previous month.
The sisters were released in November 2013.
Halawa was 17 when he was arrested.