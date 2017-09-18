Episcopals struggle with history of Confederate symbols

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Churches are among institutions wrestling with Confederate symbols and imagery in a national debate that follows recent eruptions of violence.

It's in part the continuation of a conversation sparked when self-avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine African-American parishioners during a Bible study at Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015. Roof was seen brandishing a Confederate flag in photographs that surfaced after his arrest.

Many churches date to Civil War times and beyond and found themselves on the side of the pro-slavery South when their sons marched off to war. The war ended, as did slavery — but not the racism.