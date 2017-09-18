Fraternity ends Louisiana State chapter after student death
A
A
Share via Email
BATON ROUGE, La. — A national fraternity says it has closed its chapter at Louisiana State University while it investigates the death of a freshman who was being considered for membership.
A statement Monday on Phi Delta Theta's
The Oxford, Ohio-based fraternity says it has removed the LSU chapter's charter, and will immediately close it.
Gruver died Thursday. The coroner's office said Friday that a preliminary autopsy found a "highly elevated" level of alcohol in his blood, and marijuana also was present in his blood and urine.
Phi Delta Theta Executive