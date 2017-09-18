German nationalist party presents anti-Islam platform
BERLIN — The nationalist Alternative for Germany party is insisting that Islam is incompatible with democracy as Germany's election campaign enters its final stretch.
Co-leader Alexander Gauland told reporters Monday that, in his party's view, "Islam is also a political doctrine" and as such "is incompatible with a free democratic order."
He says "in this respect, it is not a part of Germany."
He also says the party wants a ban on minarets and public calls to prayer from mosques, a ban on headscarves for teachers and students, and for imams to lead prayers only in German.