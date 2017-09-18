Gunmen kill 2 state investigators, child in Cancun

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in the Mexican resort city of Cancun say gunmen have killed a married couple who were investigators for the state prosecutor's office, as well as a child who was with them.

Quintana Roo state prosecutor Miguel Angel Pech Cen says that the investigators were leaving a restaurant when they were shot on Saturday, their day off. Officials did not identify the child.

Pech Cen said in a statement Sunday that the man was a commander who had had success against criminal cells. He said the commander had received threats recently and was killed because of his work.