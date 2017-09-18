How major US stock market indexes fared Monday

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher Monday, led by banks and other financial companies. The latest gains nudged the Standard & Poor's 500 index and Dow Jones industrial average to record highs. Both indexes posted record highs on Friday. Industrials stocks also rose, while retailers and other consumer-focused companies lagged the most.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 3.64 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,503.87.

The Dow rose 63.01 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 22,331.35.

The Nasdaq composite added 6.17 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,454.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 9.37 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 1,441.08.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 265.04 points, or 11.8 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,568.75 points, or 13 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,071.52 points, or 19.9 per cent .