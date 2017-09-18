How Trump's advisers schooled him on globalism

NEW YORK — Officials tell The Associated Press that President Donald Trump's frequent questions about the value of diplomatic and military assets led his top advisers to lay out the case this summer for a robust U.S. presence around the world.

Top aides used charts and maps in a July briefing to try to persuade Trump to retain America's global footprint. The effort was part of a push to counter so-called nationalist forces in the White House.

The results of that work will be on display this week when Trump attends his first U.N. General Assembly.