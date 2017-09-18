Indian government says Rohingya Muslims are security threat

NEW DELHI — The Indian government has told the Supreme Court it has evidence there are extremists who pose a security threat among up to 40,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled Myanmar and settled in many Indian cities.

The court is hearing a petition filed on behalf of two refugees challenging a government decision to deport the Rohingya from India. The lawyer representing the Rohingya said it was a case of religious discrimination.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court Monday that the government will provide the evidence at the next hearing.

Many Rohingya living in India fled persecution in Myanmar in 2012. Many more Rohingya have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh and other countries in recent weeks.