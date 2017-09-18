Israel and US open first American military base in Israel

BISLACH AIR BASE, Israel — Israel and the U.S. have inaugurated the first American military base on Israeli soil.

The base's opening Monday comes as Israel faces a slew of regional threats, especially from its arch-foe Iran. The Israeli military says the new base sends a message of readiness to Israel's enemies.

The base, located within an existing Israeli air force base, will serve dozens of U.S. soldiers operating a missile defence system.

The base's opening is largely symbolic. Previously, American contractors and soldiers operated the system. Now the soldiers will do so from their permanent base in Israel.