Latest: Walker says Foxconn to announce plant location soon

STURTEVANT, Wis. — The Latest on Wisconsin legislators' efforts to bring a Foxconn Technology Group plant to southeastern Wisconsin (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Gov. Scott Walker is laying out a vague timeline for Foxconn Technology Group's plans to open a flat-screen plant in southeastern Wisconsin.

Walker is scheduled to sign a $3 billion incentives package for the Taiwanese manufacturer Monday afternoon at Gateway Technical College near Racine. He told WTMJ-AM radio Monday that the company could announce the location of the plant in the coming weeks.

He says Foxconn and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation expect to agree on a contract to execute the incentives package by the beginning of October, with groundbreaking for the plant expected this spring. He says the plant should be open by 2020.

He says he's not worried about opposition to the incentives package. Critics have ripped a provision in the bill that would send appeals of any legal challenge straight to the state Supreme Court, which leans conservative. Walker insisted the package is constitutional .

___

8:25 a.m.

Walker planned to sign the measure Monday afternoon at Gateway Technical College near Racine.

The bill provides nearly $3 billion in cash to Taiwan-based Foxconn if it invests $10 billion in a new flat-screen factory in southeast Wisconsin and employs 13,000 people. Opponents say there are not enough guarantees in the deal to protect taxpayers in case workers are laid off or Foxconn leaves the state.