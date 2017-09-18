Legal defence fund created for Michael Flynn in Russia probe
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The family of former national security adviser Michael Flynn has established a legal
Flynn's brother Joe Flynn and sister Barbara Redgate on Monday announced the Michael T. Flynn Legal
According to its
Flynn tweeted Monday that he's grateful for the fund and appreciative of the support.
Investigators are looking at a wide range of Flynn's actions, including foreign contracts and payments, and whether he lied to officials.
Since leaving the administration, Flynn has been living in Rhode Island and has opened a new consulting firm.