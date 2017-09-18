Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Alaska, British Columbia
A
A
Share via Email
JUNEAU, Alaska — A Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Alaska about 135 miles (217
Coincidentally, the City and Borough of Juneau's Disaster Preparedness Expo was winding down as the earthquake hit Saturday afternoon. No damage was immediately reported.
The National Weather Service stated there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake.
The quake was
That string of earthquakes topped out with a magnitude 6.3, which was 10 times stronger than the one felt on Saturday.