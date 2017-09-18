Man dressed as clown running for city council seat

BOSTON — A man dressed as a clown is running for a city council seat in Boston.

The Boston Herald reports that Roxbury resident Pat Payaso will be on the November ballot along with seven other candidates for an at-large city council seat. The candidate's last name means clown in Spanish.

Payaso donned a rainbow wig, red nose and clown makeup in recent campaign photos and videos on social media.

The newspaper reports he registered his campaign with the state in April and has $45 in his campaign account.

City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George says that Payaso is making a "mockery" of the election. Payaso didn't immediately comment.